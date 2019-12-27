U.S. Postal Inspection Service search for man wanted for mail, package thefts in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole mail and packages in Chicago's South Side.The United States Postal Inspection Service said multiple mail and package thefts were reported near 7200 South Blackstone Ave., 7300 South Ingleside Ave., 8300 South Michigan Ave., and 8100 South Woodlawn Ave. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Home surveillance photos obtained by authorities captured the suspect on a homeowner's front steps.The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.