Autism, developmental disabilities walkathon next month at Proviso West HS

Goal is to raise awareness, funds for those on autism spectrum
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Answer Inc Autism & Developmental Disabilities Walkathon is happening May 7 at Proviso West High School.

The goal is to raise autism and disability awareness and raise funds to sponsor children/adults ages 7-50 to attend White Pines Horseback Riding Camp for an entire week and a $500 college scholarship for a diverse learner.

Debra Vines knows too well and understands the importance of advocacy, community involvement and partnership as her son Jason was diagnosed with autism at 18 months.

In response, she founded The Answer Inc in 2007, an NFP organization that assists parents and caregivers in navigating through the systems of social services and academic institutions by providing case management/referral services, recreation and resources for families with individuals having autism or other developmental disorders.

She also knows just how important selfless giving is to promote and create change in the lives of people with autism and other disabilities. Her greatest accomplishment has been to watch the families that she has aided reach milestones that they were previously told would be unobtainable.

You can register for the walkathon here.
