chicago proud

Stranger buys Air Jordans for teen with autism in random act of kindness

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A random act of kindness from a complete stranger made a teenager with autism and his mother's day.

Theresa Hunt and her 16-year-old son Xavier, who has autism, were shopping at Brickyard Mall for his birthday. Xavier wanted to get Air Jordans, but they were too pricey.

Hunt said she offered to buy him different sneakers instead, and that they were talking about how well he was doing in school. When they went to pay, a man who had overheard was in line in front of them with the Air Jordans Xavier had wanted. She said he paid for them, handed them to her son and wished him well in school before leaving.

"I'm always blessing others, but to receive a blessing out of nowhere like that, it just feels good. It just gives me hope," Hunt said.

The kind stranger left too quickly for Hunt to get his name, but she said she wants him to know they're so thankful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobelmont centralautismact of kindnessteenagergood newschicago proudfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Kids spend spring break beautifying West Side
3 Chicago area high school teams make finals in M3 Challenge
Naperville teen aims to be youngest American woman to climb Everest
Let's Talk Womxn connects hundreds of women in food and hospitality
TOP STORIES
Mayor's bodyguard catches man with military-grade weaponry in Loop
Bob Chinn, owner of Bob Chinn's Crabhouse in Wheeling, dies at 99
Englewood church destroyed by fire
Chicago Pedway businesses struggle to survive underground
Man charged after more than 100 cars vandalized at dealerships
3-year-old at center of 2019 life support battle leaves TX hospital
Aurora woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
Show More
Chinatown leaders worry Chicago casino could worsen problem gambling
New public art project brings natural beauty to urban space in Loop
Chicago Bulls make it to playoffs, ending string of losing seasons
New book sounds call to action about need to repair democracy in US
NHLPA investigation: Fehr not at fault in Kyle Beach scandal
More TOP STORIES News