Chicago area police departments test drive new Ford police cars

Joliet, IL (WLS) -- Chicago area law enforcement put the pedal to the metal Monday afternoon as Ford hosted its National Ride and Drive tour for the newest model of its Hybrid Police Interceptor."It was a new experience, it's something I've never done before," Lincolnwood Police Department Chief Jay Parrott said.Ford invited law enforcement agencies from the Chicago area and surrounding states to come and test drive three Ford Police Interceptor cars at the Autobahn Country Club in Joliet."I kind of felt like a race-car driver a little bit," Franklin Police Department Captain Eric Stowers said. "I got to push the gas whenever I wanted to, go as fast as I wanted to, but obviously when it's time to turn you got to slam on the brakes.""It's a lot different because you don't have people out there and there's no traffic lights," Parrott added. "It's a completely different environment, so it does make it a little more enjoyable when you can let loose and have fun."But it wasn't all fun and games. Agencies were pushing these cars to the limit to make sure they could withstand a police officer's day to day needs."From an outside perspective we have police wheels, tires, braking, engine calibrations, everything has been designed with law enforcement in mind," Ford Assistant Brand Manager Greg Ebel said."I think it's important to know what we're purchasing and why and how they perform and we obviously want to get vehicles that are safest for the officers who are working the streets," Parrott said.