Chicago Auto Show returning this summer; Mayor Lightfoot sets July 4 goal to fully reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show will take place this summer at McCormick Place, Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Tuesday morning, according to the governor's office.
Mayor Lightfoot said the announcement is part of the Open Chicago initiative, which aims to fully open the city by July 4. State officials said Illinois is on track to be in Phase 5 of reopening by July.
The Chicago Auto Show will take place from July 15-19 with new precautions in mind and attendance limited to 10,000 people at any one time.
All tickets will have to be purchased online with set admission times. The show will move into Hall F in the West building with 470,000 square feet of indoor space and 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.
Face masks will be required at all times. There will be contactless delivery for tickets. Temperatures will be scanned and a medical questionnaire must be filled out before entering. A vaccine will not be required.
"Around this time last year, McCormick Place was turned an alternate care facility that significantly aided our city during the first wave of COVID-19-making today's announcement all the more special," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "In the same spirit of collaboration between government, healthcare, community, and corporate partners, we are now able to bring conventions back to our beloved convention center in a way that is safe and reflective of our progress in slowing and stopping the spread of this virus. I look forward to seeing the McCormick Place reopen its doors for the Chicago Auto Show this July and further enhance our city's ongoing Open Chicago initiative."
"With strong public health protocols in place, the Chicago Auto Show will be the first large convention to take place in Illinois since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the stage for the safe return of big events in the months to come," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The lifesaving power of vaccinations and the hard work by the people of our city and state has led us here. In recent weeks, we have seen our statewide COVID case rates and hospitalizations flatten and begin to fall, demonstrating a surge far short of the one we saw over the fall and winter. To be clear, our fight against the virus isn't over yet - but things are getting better."
The Auto Show, which is the largest and longest-running in the U.S., will be the first large event allowed at McCormick Place since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday, Governor Pritzker spoke generally about the state's reopening progress. He said Illinois is getting closer to its Bridge Phase of reopening.
The governor said state administrators were initially hesitant to move to the Bridge Phase after new variants started spreading.
"It looks to me if you look at all off the hospital admission data like we are in decent shape and moving exactly as I hoped we would toward the Bridge Phase," Governor Pritzker said.
The state's incremental reopening plan consists of a Bridge Phase that would precede a full-scale reopening, allowing a wide range of businesses to open their doors to more customers. The governor says that could come as early as next week.
Just last week, Mayor Lightfoot loosened several capacity restrictions.
