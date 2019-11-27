Chicago's winter overnight parking ban on main roads begins Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you park your car on the street in Chicago, this is your reminder that the overnight winter parking ban starts Sunday across 107 miles of arterial roadways.
The ban applies regardless of snow from 3 to 7 a.m. Sunday through April 1, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said in a news release Tuesday.
Motorists are encouraged to be mindful of the signage posted along 107 miles of main roadways.
The department said the annual winter parking ban ensures critical roadways remain clear for salt-spreading plows during winter storms. During a snowfall, a build-up of snow next to parked vehicles on these routes can impede the flow of traffic and cause dangerous conditions for motorists, the release said.
Those who ignore the signs face a minimum of a $150 towing fee in addition to a $60 ticket and initial $20 daily storage fee.
A separate snow-related parking ban exists for another 500 miles of main streets and can be activated after there are at least 2 inches of snow on the street, no matter the time of day or the calendar date, the department said.
While the 2-inch snow ban is not activated often, motorists who are parked there when it snows could receive a ticket or find that their vehicle has been relocated to ease snow clearing.
Both of these parking bans were implemented on designated arterial streets to prevent recurrences of problems that happened in 1967 and 1979 when Chicago came to a traffic standstill due to major snowstorms, according to the department.
More information and a map of streets the ban affects are available at chicago.gov/dss.
