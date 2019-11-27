Automotive

Chicago's winter overnight parking ban on main roads begins Sunday

Chicago's winter parking ban begins Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you park your car on the street in Chicago, this is your reminder that the overnight winter parking ban starts Sunday across 107 miles of arterial roadways.

The ban applies regardless of snow from 3 to 7 a.m. Sunday through April 1, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said in a news release Tuesday.

Motorists are encouraged to be mindful of the signage posted along 107 miles of main roadways.

The department said the annual winter parking ban ensures critical roadways remain clear for salt-spreading plows during winter storms. During a snowfall, a build-up of snow next to parked vehicles on these routes can impede the flow of traffic and cause dangerous conditions for motorists, the release said.

Those who ignore the signs face a minimum of a $150 towing fee in addition to a $60 ticket and initial $20 daily storage fee.

A separate snow-related parking ban exists for another 500 miles of main streets and can be activated after there are at least 2 inches of snow on the street, no matter the time of day or the calendar date, the department said.

While the 2-inch snow ban is not activated often, motorists who are parked there when it snows could receive a ticket or find that their vehicle has been relocated to ease snow clearing.

Both of these parking bans were implemented on designated arterial streets to prevent recurrences of problems that happened in 1967 and 1979 when Chicago came to a traffic standstill due to major snowstorms, according to the department.

More information and a map of streets the ban affects are available at chicago.gov/dss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivechicagoparkingwintersnow
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: High winds could create hazardous conditions on busy travel day
Man charged in UIC student's murder 'was angry that he was being ignored': Prosecutors
VIDEO: Aurora school bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Thieves prey on customers dining out at Chicago restaurants
Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke transferred from federal custody
LIVE: 3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches
Gas leak sends flames shooting into air on South Side
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and very windy Wednesday
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
Higher levels of cancer-causing chemical detected in Lake County, Illinois
11 years after Mumbai massacre, story of imprisoned Chicago pair headed to Hollywood
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
More TOP STORIES News