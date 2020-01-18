Arts & Entertainment

Learn how to throw an axe from the 'axe-perts' at Throw Nation, Ragnarok

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the latest trend in entertainment venues: active entertainment ranging from escape rooms to axe throwing. In fact, there are about a dozen axe throwing venues in Chicago and the suburbs that have opened up in the last couple of years.

ABC7's John Garcia visited a couple of them to find out what the draw is. He discovered a lot of people seem to be curious. They say it's a great way to get out a little aggression, and get a shot of adrenaline. It can also be a competitive activity for groups of friends or coworkers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagosouth loopelmhurst
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News