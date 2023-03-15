Wisconsin police officers hailed as heroes after saving choking child

Two police officers in Beloit, Wisconsin are being called heroes after they saved a choking toddler's life, and it was all caught on body camera video.

BELOIT, Wis. -- Two police officers in Beloit, Wisconsin are being called heroes after they saved a choking toddler's life last week.

Body camera footage captured the entire incident.

A routine traffic call turned into a lifesaving emergency, WKOW reported.

Officer Anthony Love was responding to a traffic report when a language barrier prompted him to call for back up.

"He advised he'd come over and help me out the best he can," said Officer Love, with the Beloit Police Department.

Moments after the other officer arrived on scene, a woman came running down the block holding a two year old little girl.

When asked what was wrong, the woman said, "I don't know. She was drinking water. Please help me! Please help me! Please! Please! Please!"

"She was hysterical. That's when I seen she had like a toddler in her arms. And immediately, Richardson ran over to her," Officer Love recalled.

The child wasn't breathing and appeared to be choking.

That's when Officer Antonio Richardson began CPR until the toddler spit up.

"After another minute, she began to like start breathing. It was real low at first and it gradually gotten louder until she started to scream and cry," Officer Richardson recalled. "It was definitely a sigh of relief, because you, no one ever wants to see anybody die, and especially innocent, young children."

Being a father himself, this hits close to home.

"I was going to do anything and everything in my will to bring her back because that's what I would do for my own kids," Officer Richardson said.

Now, community support has rolled in, calling the pair heroes.

Both officers are encouraging parents, or anyone working with children, to learn CPR.