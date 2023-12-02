Man faces attempted murder charges in shooting of 9-month-old girl, Chicago police say

Chicago man Kenneth Mosby, 23, is now charged in a Washington Park shooting that critically injured a baby on Tuesday night, police said.

Kenneth Mosby of the 8800 Block of S. Burley Ave was arrested on Thursday in Maywood and is now facing attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

He's accused of shooting a 9-month-old girl in the head on Tuesday evening in the 0-100 block of East Garfield Boulevard. The infant was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition.

"The child may have been inside of a vehicle," crisis responder Andrew Holmes said earlier this week. "But the key, who had the gun? And where did this gun come from? And who owns this gun?"

Mosby's relation to the child is not clear.

