N.C. babysitter charged after 3-year-old slips out at 1 a.m., walks to nightclub

FAYETTEVILLE, N. C. -- A North Carolina mom received a terrifying call from her babysitter telling her that her 3-year-old daughter was missing.

"She walked out the house at 1-something in the morning," said Brionna Walker, a mother of two. "I was just like, oh my God. I pray my daughter is OK. Anything could have happened since she walked out."

Her daughter London was found at a nearby nightclub.



Police told our ABC sister station in North Carolina that the child walked a block away alone to Joe's Paradise & Lounge, a nearby club. The child was wearing pajamas and slippers.

The babysitter, Melinda Dial, 19, is facing child-abuse charges.

Walker told ABC that she was comfortable with Dial watching her children because she had watched them before.

"You just can't trust anyone with your kids," Walker said.
