3 robbery suspects arrested after crashing stolen car in Back of the Yards, police say

A car crash Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood left multiple people injured, according to witnesses.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were arrested in connection to multiple robberies after a car crash Friday morning on the city's South Side.

Extensive damage from a crash damage could be seen near the intersection of West 47th Street and South Halsted Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, and the area was shut down for multiple hours as police could be seen investigating.

The car crash happened at 10:52 a.m. in the 800 block of West 47th Street, police said. A stolen white Dodge Charger hit a Jeep that was driven by a 29-year-old woman. It was not known if she was injured.

Less than 30 minutes earlier, a vehicle matching the same description of the Charger was involved in two separate robberies nearby.

A 60-year-old man was robbed and assaulted around 10:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue by suspects who drove away in a white vehicle. Just five minutes later, a 74-year-old man was robbed by two people who had exited a white Dodge vehicle.

Chicago police said three people who were inside the damaged Dodge Charger were arrested at the scene of the crash: a 19-year-old male driver, a 14-year-old male passenger and a 17-year-old male passenger.

A woman showed up to the scene after the crash happened and said the white Dodge Charger was her stolen rental vehicle.

Her boyfriend told ABC7 she was carjacked at a gas station overnight in another part of the city. He said she was held at gunpoint by three people who took her car.

She said she received a call from police Friday afternoon about her rented vehicle being involved in the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

