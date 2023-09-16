Inflation is affecting 67% of parents with students in grade school and college, when it comes to education, school supplies, or extracurricular activities, according to a report.

How to save on expensive back-to-school costs rising from inflation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to save on school expenses. According to financial experts at ScoreSense, inflation is affecting 67% of parents with students in grade school and college, when it comes to education, school supplies, or extracurricular activities.

So what can you do to cut costs? ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has shared some tips to save on educational expenses.

Private music lessons or travel sports teams can add up. Instead turn to free extracurricular activities at schools, churches, libraries or parks. They are inexpensive options for after-school hobbies.

To save on school supplies, download your favorite store's app to learn about exclusive discounts and earn rewards, plus use credit cards that offer rewards. You can also check secondhand stores or ask friends and family members for any gently used items.

When figuring out a college plan, consider starting at a community college to save money before transferring to a four-year university.