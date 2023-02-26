Big Bear bald eagles seen nearly covered in snow; take turns keeping their eggs warm

As this week's winter storm dumped at least 45 inches of snow on Big Bear in a span of 72 hours, the feathered couple, Jackie and Shadow, took turns incubating their two precious eggs.

The feathered couple, Jackie and Shadow, took turns incubating their two precious eggs.

BIG BEAR VALLEY, Calif. -- Somewhere in all that snow that fell in California's Big Bear Lake this week was a pair of highly-watched bald eagles and their two eggs.

As this week's winter storm dumped at least 45 inches of snow on Big Bear in a span of 72 hours, the feathered couple, Jackie and Shadow, took turns incubating their two precious eggs.

ALSO SEE: Snowfall tops 6.5 feet, rainfall tops 5 inches across Southern California

Eyewitness News captured one of the eagles, working to keep the eggs warm as fresh powder fell.

The parents and their nest were seen covered in the fresh snow brought on by the latest storm to hit the Southland.

More snow is expected on Sunday.

If all goes well, the bald eagle eggs could hatch any day now.