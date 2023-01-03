Bald eagle rescued from ice in Waukegan Harbor thanks to kayaker

Volunteer Jim Tibensky raced to help a young bald eagle that was spotted sitting on the ice in Waukegan Harbor and not moving.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A young bald eagle was rescued in Waukegan Harbor on Sunday.

Volunteer Jim Tibensky raced to help in his kayak after bird watchers called the group Chicago Bird Collision Monitors. They said the eagle was sitting on a piece of ice, not moving.

Tibensky said he had to quickly figure out the best way to get the bird to the dock.

SEE ALSO | Bald eagle dies after being shot in Wisconsin

"The bird looked really miserable. I mean, it was wet, bedraggled," Tibensky said. "When I got there, it didn't move at all. I got my bow up on the ice a little bit and then just, very slowly, hoping not to dislodge the bird, paddled it. It was all the way on the opposite side of the harbor from where the people were, so I had to paddle it all the way across."

They were able to get the eagle into a net, and then into a large carrier.

It is now being treated at Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn.