Bally's River North casino brings in $9.7M less than former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's estimate

Bally's Chicago casino in River North brought in $9.7 million less than former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's estimate from its September opening to December.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bally's new temporary casino in River North is bringing in less money than the city of Chicago expected.

In total, the casino brought in around $30 million from its opening in September through the end of December.

The city receives around $3.1 million of that, money that has been earmarked for police and fire pension funds.

But former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration had estimated the casino would bring in $12.8 million.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the city said, in part that it "did not budget for any tax revenues from the Chicago Temporary Casino in 2023."

"Additionally, the City regularly reviews the performance of all revenue sources and adjusts forecasts, as necessary," the statement continued.