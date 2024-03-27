The bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes and Ronial Castillo Cabrera were found on Wednesday, according to police.

Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: What we know about the missing construction workers; 2 recovered

BALTIMORE, Md. -- The bodies of two construction workers have been recovered while four others remain missing and are presumed dead after a cargo ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, sending the workers into the water.

Eight workers were fixing potholes on the span when the ship hit the bridge around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The workers plunged into the frigid water, and two were rescued, officials said.

Search and rescue efforts for the workers were suspended Tuesday evening, with operations shifting to a recovery phase, officials said.

"Based on the length of time that we've gone in the search, the extensive search efforts that we put into it, the water temperature -- at this point, we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive," Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath told reporters Tuesday evening.

The bodies of two of the workers were recovered Wednesday morning, police said. They were found by divers trapped in a red pickup truck that was submerged in approximately 25 feet of water near the middle span of the bridge, Maryland State Police said.

The victims were identified by police as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, a native of Mexico who lived in Baltimore, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, a native of Guatemala who lived in Dundalk.

Two of the missing workers were also from Guatemala and Mexico, according to their respective foreign ministries. Their names were not released. The missing worker from Guatemala was a 35-year-old from Camotán, Chiquimula, the country's foreign ministry said.

Among the missing is construction worker Miguel Luna, a native of El Salvador, according to Court Appointed Special Advocates, a group that works with immigrants.

Luna "is a husband, a father of three, and has called Maryland his home for over 19 years," the organization said in a press release.

He "left at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening for work and since, has not come home," the organization said.

Another missing victim was identified as Maynor Suazo Sandoval, a father of two who migrated from Honduras over 17 years ago, according to Gustavo Torres, the executive director of CASA, an immigration and Latino advocacy-and-assistance organization.

He dreamed of starting a small business and brought joy and humor to his family, Torres told reporters on Wednesday.

