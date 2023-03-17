A Bank of America Chicago location on Clybourn in Lincoln Park had money stolen from a closed safe after thieves broke in over the weekend, CPD said.

FBI releases new surveillance photos of Lincoln Park bank robbery suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI releases new surveillance photos from a bank robbery in Lincoln Park.

One of the suspects can be seen was wearing a distinct pair of blue shoes.

One of the suspects can be seen was wearing a distinct pair of blue shoes.

He, and possibly three other men, are suspected of breaking into the vacant building next to the Bank of America located at 2163 N. Clybourn Ave early Sunday morning.

Police say they then drilled through the wall to access the bank's vault.

The FBI and Chicago police Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

No one was in custody.

