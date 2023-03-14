WATCH LIVE

theft

Thieves break into bank through adjacent building, steal from closed safe: Chicago police

FBI investigating incident

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 2:02PM
Thieves break into Lincoln Park bank through adjacent building: CPD
A Bank of America Chicago location on Clybourn in Lincoln Park had money stolen from a closed safe after thieves broke in over the weekend, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves broke into a Lincoln Park Bank of America branch through an adjacent building and stole money out of a closed safe sometime over the weekend, Chicago police said.

CPD said an employee found the safe was empty about 9:55 a.m. Monday.

The bank, located at 2163 N. Clybourn Ave., had been closed over the weekend, and the safe was also closed, with money inside, at the time, CPD said.

Police said forced entry had been made through an adjacent building.

ABC7 Chicago cameras captured wood appearing to board something up behind behind the bank, and a "temporarily closed" sign at the bank's front entrance Tuesday morning.

The FBI and Chicago police Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning.

