'Barbie' star Margot Robbie to make $50 million in salary, box office bonuses: report

This summer, it's good to be "Barbie," but it might be even better to be Margot Robbie, the star and producer of the hit film.
The film, led by director-writer-producer Greta Gerwig, has earned $526 million at the domestic box office since it opened a month ago. Combine that with the $658 at the international box office and the film has now earned $1.8 billion globally.
According to Variety, Robbie stands to make roughly $50 million in salary and box office bonuses. Gerwig will also likely receive bonuses.