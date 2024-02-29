WATCH LIVE

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Barrington Hills head-on crash, police say

Thursday, February 29, 2024 3:43PM
BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and another injured after a pickup truck crashed head-on into another car in Barrington Hills Wednesday night, police said.

Police responded to the crash at about 8:51 p.m. at County Line Road at Bellwood Drive.

A white 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling east on County Line Road when it struck a 2022 Hyundai Palisade traveling west, police said.

The crashed caused the pick-up truck to catch fire. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames which spread to the passenger area of the car, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 46-year-old woman from Algonquin driving the Hyundai was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation by Barrington Hills Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

