Bartlett crash leaves 16-year-old boy dead, 3 injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Bartlett, Ill. (WLS) -- One 16-year-old boy was killed and three others injured in a single-vehicle crash in Bartlett Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Newport Lane and Devon Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. Police said a Honda Civic was going westbound on Devon Avenue when it struck a curb, a speed limit sign and a utility police before rolling over on its roof.

A 16-year-old boy who was on the front passenger seat was killed in the crash. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Alex Czerwik of Bartlett.

The driver, 16, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two rear passengers, both also 16, were transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.
