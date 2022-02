EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a massive warehouse fire in Bartlett.

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are responding to a large fire at a warehouse in west suburban Bartlett.Chopper7 was over the scene in the 1200 block of Humbracht Circle just after 4 p.m. The address appears to be a secure document storage facility.The Bartlett Fire Department has not yet released any information. It appears the building is a total loss.So far, no injuries have been reported.