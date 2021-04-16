fire

New City basement fire leaves 2 dead, Chicago fire officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically hurt Friday morning in a basement fire, CFD officials said. They later died.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted just before 6:20 a.m. that there was a working fire in the 1400-block of West Garfield Boulevard in Chicago's New City neighborhood on the South Side.



The fire was extinguished, but a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. CFD said at about 8:15 a.m. that they had died.

Chicago fire officials later said the fire started about 5:48 a.m. and was contained to the building's basement. There were no working smoke detectors, CFD said.

RELATED: 5 injured in fire at retired Chicago police officer's Beverly home

It was not immediately clear what started the basement blaze, and officials did not immediately provide any identifying information of those involved.

Two other people were displaced after the fire.

Chicago firefighters will distribute materials in the area at 10 a.m.
