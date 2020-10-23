Batman filming Chicago: LaSalle Street closed downtown this weekend as taping continues, CDOT says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be several road closures downtown Chicago this weekend, as filming of "The Batman" continues.There will be both short- and long-term closures, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, through 9 a.m. Saturday, the Chicago Department of Transportation said.The closures will primarily be on LaSalle Street between Jackson Boulevard and Washington Street.Motorists should expect delays and limited street parking.Several downtown streets also closed last weekend, as filmmakers again turned parts of downtown Chicago into Gotham City.The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and several other big names."It means a lot, another Batman movie here in Chicago," said Orlando Cadenas, who posted up just outside the filming perimeter early Saturday morning. "It's the best."Last week's street closures were primarily near the Thompson Center and the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive, officials said.Vehicles could be seen whizzing through the area, and "Gotham City" police cars were parked along the curbs, as well.