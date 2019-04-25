Beach Park Chemical Spill: 31 hospitalized; Residents urged to stay inside

Authorities respond to a chemical spill in north suburban Beach Park Thursday morning.

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a dangerous hazardous materials spill in north suburban Beach Park that has left 31 people hospitalized Thursday morning.

A tractor was towing two, two-ton containers of anhydrous ammonia near 29th Street and Green Bay Road when one of the containers leaked and created a chemical cloud.

WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide update on chemical spill
Authorities responded to a report of a possible vehicle fire in the area at about 4:30 a.m., said Chris Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff's Office. As a Lake County Sheriff's sergeant and deputy got out out of their squad cars, they were overcome with the airborne chemical and forced to retreat.

The spill has prompted a level 5 HazMat response for ambulances. Police are asking people within a one-mile radius to stay inside with their windows closed and to turn off HVAC units because the chemical can be dangerous if breathed in.

Several victims at the scene were rescued by fire personnel. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said 31 people, including the Lake County deputy and sergeant and a Zion police officer, have been transported to hospitals due to inhalation issues. The injuries are described as non-life-threatening. Firefighters are going door-to-door to check on residents.

At a press conference at 7:40 a.m., Lake Forest Fire Division Chief Mike Gallo said the containers have been emptied and that the cleanup would continue for several hours.

Green Bay Road from Route 173 to Wadsworth Road is closed along with several other roads in the area.

Police are telling residents if they are experiencing respiratory problems to call 911.



Beach Park School District 3 and Zion Benton-Township High School District 126 have closed their schools because of the spill. Prairie Trail School in Wadsworth has also closed.

