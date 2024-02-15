9-year-old critically wounded in Beach Park stabbing, suspect in custody, sheriff says

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A child was found with multiple stab wounds Thursday morning inside a house in the north suburbs.

Law enforcement found a stabbing victim around 10:45 a.m. inside a house in the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue in Beach Park, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim, a nine-year-old child, had multiple stab wounds, authorities said. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies identified a 30-year-old male suspect who had recently left the house and arrested him at a nearby train station.

There is no current danger to the public, authorities said.

Charges were pending as sheriff's detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.