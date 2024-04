Suspect accused of stabbing 11-year-old boy to death in Edgewater pleads not guilty

Crosetti Brand, the suspect in the Edgewater, Chicago stabbing death of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, pleaded not guilty on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man accused of killing a boy in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Crosetti Brand faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

He is accused of fatally stabbing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, who died while trying to protect his pregnant mother. She was stabbed several times, but survived.

Brand was released on parole the day before the deadly attack.

