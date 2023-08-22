7-year-old boy attacked by bear in New York

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy was reportedly attacked by a bear in New York on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene in Westchester County around 11 a.m. after reports that a bear attacked the child on the family's property.

Officials say when they arrived, the bear continued to present a danger to first responders and area residents and it was euthanized by officers on the scene.

The body of the bear was carried out by authorities after the attack.

The child was taken to the hospital but it is not believed his injuries were life-threatening.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation took possession of the bear and took it to the Westchester County Department of Health for testing.

Few other details were released.