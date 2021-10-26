bear cub

Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe

EMBED <>More Videos

Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow at Lake Tahoe yard

LAKE TAHOE -- A pair of bear cubs took advantage of the fresh powder in South Lake Tahoe as they wrestled around in the snow.

This video was taken early Monday morning by Alec Hopkins Ferguson. He said he captured the moment after he was awoken by the momma bear trying to chip away at the siding of his house, according to Storyful.

Ferguson said that he saw the cubs wrestling for about five minutes before running back into the woods together.

FULL VIDEO: Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow at Lake Tahoe yard
EMBED More News Videos

A pair of bear cubs took advantage of the fresh powder in South Lake Tahoe as they wrestled around in the snow.



He says this a pretty common sight for residents in the Tahoe area.

"The bears are pretty accustomed to human habitation," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybear cubsnowbearweatherstorm
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR CUB
Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground
SoCal family's dog asks to play with bears in backyard
WATCH: Alaskan brown bears fishing for salmon on live webcam
Traffic stops to watch bear cubs wrestle on the road
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News