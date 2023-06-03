'Beat the Streets Chicago' to host annual fundraising gala for youth wrestling programs

Beat the Streets Chicago, the largest wrestling organization in Illinois, is hosting its annual gala Saturday to raise funds for youth programs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local non-profit is inspiring Chicago's youth to reach their full potential by learning how to wrestle.

Beat the Streets Chicago provides year-round wrestling programs to Chicago youth, from ages five to 23 years old. The programs also include mentoring, tutoring, workshops and positive relationships to transform lives - on and off the wrestling mat.

As the largest wrestling organization in Illinois, Beat the Streets reaches over 2,500 young people each year through wrestling and enrichment programs at six primary sites and 20 CPS partner sites.

Wrestling is now the fastest growing women's sport in America. At Beat the Streets, all classes, all locations and all events are open to girls. The organization has a dedicated girls coaching team, focused on advanced middle school and high school female wrestlers. At the younger levels, co-ed classes are available, but boys and girls are separated, if possible, when working on technique or in matches. There are also girls-only events throughout the year.

On Saturday, Beat the Streets will host their annual gala at City Winery, to raise money to continue providing programs to young children. Doors open at 6:30 PM, tickets are $150. You can purchase tickets here.