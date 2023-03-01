High school teacher arrested for allegedly hiding cameras in school bathroom

A teacher at an Irvine high school has been arrested for allegedly hiding recording devices in a restroom on campus.

IRVINE, Calif. -- A teacher at a California high school has been arrested for allegedly hiding recording devices in a restroom on campus.

Irvine police responded to Beckman High School, which is part of the Tustin Unified School District, on Monday after a maintenance worker found the devices hidden in the all gender restroom near the school's swimming pool.

Authorities say the devices had recorded several victims while in the restroom.

Investigators determined that the devices were placed there by a teacher, identified as 37-year-old Siu Kong Sit. The Santa Ana man was arrested at the school and booked at Orange County Jail for possession of child pornography and burglary.

Police are now trying to locate more victims based on evidence found on the devices.

Anybody with information is urged to call detectives at 949-724-7168.