stocks

Man behind GameStop mania coming for Bed Bath and Beyond stock

BBBY stock price: Bed Bath and Beyond stocks soar after Ryan Cohen, GameStop Board chairman, buys nearly 10% stake
By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Why is GameStop's stock surging?

CHICAGO -- Ryan Cohen, a favorite of the Reddit investors who drove the GameStop stock mania in 2020, now wants to shake things up at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Cohen's company RC Ventures bought a nearly 10% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, making the investment firm a top-5 shareholder, Cohen said in a letter to the retail chain's board of directors Sunday.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond soared roughly 40% in early trading Monday following the announcement, dropping back to about a 34% gain midday.

Cohen, who took a stake in GameStop in 2020 and became chairman of the company's board last year, clearly wants to shake things up. In his letter to the board, he criticized Bed Bath & Beyond's current strategy and urged the company to make changes.

Bed Bath & Beyond "is struggling to reverse sustained market share losses, stem years-long share price declines and navigate supply chain volatility," Cohen wrote to the board, adding that company leaders' "outsized" financial compensation did not match the company's performance.

In response to Cohen, Bed Bath & Beyond said Monday that it will "carefully review" his letter and "hope to engage constructively around the ideas" he proposed.

RELATED: 2 former battery store workers who made thousands in GameStop trading saga tell their story

Cohen, who also founded online pet retailer Chewy, also wrote that Bed Bath & Beyond is trying to implement too many "cumbersome" plans at once and instead should "narrow its focus" to priorities, such as improving its supply chain and merchandise mix. He also recommended the company consider spinning off its Buy Buy Baby stores or even look to find a buyer to take the whole company private.

While many activist shareholders seek board director roles to exert their influence, Cohen himself will not because of his chairman role at GameStop. But he did not rule out nominating new board directors or new management.

Bed Bath & Beyond has struggled in recent years against pressure from Amazon and big box chains such as Walmart and Target. In 2019, the company hired CEO Mark Tritton from Target, who installed a new leadership team and implemented new strategies like store renovations and culling back on the number of product options.

The retailer did enjoy a bump from homebound shoppers redecorating during the pandemic, but its turnaround has stalled in recent months. In January, the company posted a quarterly sales decline even as rivals enjoyed big gains. Bed Bath & Beyond said it was hit hard by supply chain disruptions.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financebusinessstocksstock marketu.s. & world
STOCKS
Blind trust linked to Pritzker bought Medicaid contractor stock: BGA
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
What to know about stock market's recent ups and downs
Kohl's, target of activist investors, gets a buyout offer
TOP STORIES
2 girls arrested for assaulting another at sleepover: police
Boy, 16, fatally struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers: Burr Ridge police
Chicago woman creates new tool for hairstyling
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
CPS announces switch to mask-optional policy next week
US gas prices, possible Russia oil embargo drive Venezuela outreach
Bronzeville hospital now accepting Chicago Fire Department ambulances
Show More
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Village of Dixmoor extends boil order after 2nd main break in 6 months
Woman fatally shot after ex followed her from work: CPD
1 critically injured in stabbing at River North Walgreens
Chicago Weather: Cold, cloudy Monday as snow winds down
More TOP STORIES News