NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Something's brewing in the west suburbs, but this brewery is a bit different.
Go Brewing is the first non-alcohol or low alcohol brewery in the state.
The taproom is expected to open on Quincy Street in Naperville next spring!
Owner and founder Joe Chura joined ABC7 to talk about what classifies a beer as non or low alcohol and why he picked Naperville to open the tap room.
Go Brewing bringing non-alcoholic, low alcohol beer to Naperville
