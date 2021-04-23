craft beer

Adler Planetarium, Empirical Brewery partner for limited edition 'Space for Everyone' beer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's craft beer and then there's space craft beer!

Chicago's Adler Planetarium and Empirical Brewery are partnering on a second release of the limited-edition beer called "Space For Everyone."

The beer is back by popular demand after it debuted in December 2020, however, this year it has a new look and flavor that is said to be "perfect for the spring season."

The beer is described as a light, refreshing sour ale brewed with red pomelo, kind of like a grapefruit, and has a tart and fruity finish.

Part of the proceeds help pay for Adler's new Space-Science variety show called "Wow Signal."

The beer is available at Empirical's Ravenswood taproom, select Whole Foods and Binny's, and many more restaurant, retail, and bar locations in the Chicago area.
