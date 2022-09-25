National beer shortage possible amid supply chain issues, experts say

Is a beer shortage coming in 2022? Supply chain issues involve a CO2 and aluminum can shortage.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't panic, but the United States could soon be facing a beer shortage.

Supply chain issues involve a shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide.

SEE ALSO | Hershey warns of possible Halloween candy shortage

Brewers also said rising prices and transportation are impacting their bottom line.

Experts said all of these factors combined could result in fewer variety of beers available.

RELATED | Just keep your returns: Store chains consider paying you not to bring back unwanted items

READ MORE | Nurse shortage could reach more than 1M by end of year