2 Chicago companies celebrating beer, bottles and birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two local companies are celebrating a partnership and friendship with a birthday bash. Both the Begyle Brewing and Bottles and Cans of Chicago's North Side are hosting an event that is a party with a purpose on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

"Begyle and Bottles and Cans opened the same month in North Center in October 2012, with Bottles and Cans being one of the first places Begyle sold beer to," said Kevin Cary, owner of Begyle Brewing. "We have collaborated on beers numerous times, Carly of Bottles & Cans officiated the wedding of our Head Brewer Liz, we've named beers after Carly and Joe's kids, so you could say we are basically best friends forever at this point and are excited to be celebrating a belated birthday party in style!"

Tickets are $65 and includes pours from all beverage providers, live music and a commemorative 9 oz tasting glass. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID. To learn more or purchase a ticket click here.