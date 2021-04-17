Bodycam video released of raid at center of civil rights lawsuit filed against Bellwood Police Department

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Civil rights lawsuit filed against Bellwood Police Department over raid

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Bodycam video from the Bellwood Police Department of a raid last month is the subject of a civil rights lawsuit.

ABC7 obtained that body camera video that shows police going through George Soto's home at 1:30 a.m. on March 17.

RELATED: Bellwood police sued over raid on home that may have been swatting

It's unclear who or what the police were looking for.

"How they treated my wife, grandchildren, like we were criminals like we were animals. Shame on them," said Soto said in March.

"I kept begging them to tell us what we did wrong," his wife Margarita added.

They were apparently responding to a 911 call to the house that attorneys say may have been a prank call about a fake emergency at the home, a relatively new phenomenon known as swatting.

Soto and his family are suing the Bellwood Police Department following the incident.

ABC7 reached out to the village when the raid happened but did not get a response to the allegations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellwoodlawsuitpoliceraidbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News