Man found dead in Belmont Cragin alley, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead in an alley Saturday night on the city's Northwest Side.

The body was discovered in the 5800 block of West Belmont Avenue, in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

It was not immediately known how the man died.

Police continue to investigate the death.

