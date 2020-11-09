Coronavirus

HUD Sec. Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning, ABC News has learned.

Carson was tested at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington after he began to experience symptoms of COVID-19, though he is no longer at the hospital.

"Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery," Coalter Baker, Carson's chief of staff, said in a statement to ABC News.

Carson was at the White House last week for an election night party that was also attended by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Meadows also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

ABC News contributed to this report.
