Progressive Ald. Jeanette Taylor levels harsh criticism of Brandon Johnson in podcast interview

One of Mayor Brandon Johnson's strongest allies is leveling some harsh criticism at him on a podcast recently, suggesting he may not have been ready for the job.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Mayor Brandon Johnson's strongest allies is leveling some harsh criticism at him on a podcast recently, suggesting he may not have been ready for the job.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor is known for speaking her mind despite possible fallout, making headlines in 2021 when she went toe-to-toe with then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a tense city council meeting. Now the outspoken representative of the city's 20th Ward is back in the spotlight for recent comments she made on the Ben Joravsky Show.

"A, we should not be on the fifth floor. And I'm speaking my whole heart," she said on the podcast. "We were not ready because we haven't been in government long enough to know how government really works."

Taylor was not available for a follow-up interview, but her comments were referencing the progressive movement that she and Mayor Johnson have been part of for years.

"I felt like we not ready and it's showing out in the wash. I don't got to say it, people see it," she said on the show. "We're pretending like now we got the power, let us show you how it's supposed to be done. And we look real stupid, right now."

"I think the movement and the mayor have some serious concerns here because people are speaking out publicly about some of his shortcomings or about some of the shortcomings of the movement very early in his administration, and that's not a good sign," said Laura Washington, ABC7 political analyst.

Some of Taylor's frustrations stem from the migrant crisis. But another progressive mayoral ally, Ald. William Hall, suggested Taylor's criticism is off base.

"So, for us to, again, sit on the sidelines and criticize an administration and a mayor, and not walk in his shoes, not have the responsibility it has, is sideline spectating," Hall said.

But as Taylor demonstrated in a recent council meeting, she's not worried what people think of her.

"I don't care if you don't like me, join the club, we got jackets," she said at the time.

"Everyone's frustrated, confused, upset, but that's not a reflection of how this will end," Hall said.

Johnson declined to respond to Taylor's remarks, but a spokesman said the administration is still ready and willing to work with her and listen to her concerns.