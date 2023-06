Fire in Berwyn spreads to 4 homes, destroying 2, fire officials say

BERWYN, Ill,. (WLS) -- Four homes caught fire Saturday evening in suburban Berwyn.

The first home caught fire around 5:45 p.m. 22nd and Harvey and quickly spread to the others, according to the Berwyn Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires but two homes were a total loss, Battalion Chief Jerry Marzullo told reporters on the scene.

So far there are no fatalities or injuries to report.

A cause is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.