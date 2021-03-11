Berwyn shooting: Alsip man shot, killed inside Jelly Jam Restaurant and Pancake House

By
BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 50-year-old Alsip man was killed in a shooting inside a west suburban Berwyn restaurant Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to the Jelly Jam Restaurant and Pancake House at the intersection of Highland and Cermak Rd. after receiving several 911 calls around 11:30 a.m.

Police found a man shot inside the restaurant. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but his injuries were too severe and he could not be resuscitated.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Clarence Hendrix, 50, of Alsip.

The suspect fled the restaurant on foot. Police said he was spotted running through a neighbor's yard, but managed to get away.

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a purple COVID-19 protective mask and a dark-colored jacket with a light-colored hoody underneath.

The Major Crimes Task Force is involved in the investigation and conducting interviews with witnesses.

So far, investigators have not provided any information on a motive.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berwynalsipshootingrestaurantman killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Transgender women of color fighting for their lives
IL reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths
Bahamas: Private island set to go up for auction
Biden signs $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
Show More
Police shoot at armed person near Parkway Gardens complex
Rideshare driver carjacked in Englewood after asking passengers not to eat in car
1 in 5 in US lost someone close in COVID pandemic: Poll
Michelle Obama hooked on knitting, thinking about retirement
Looking back at 1 year in IL since COVID pandemic declared
More TOP STORIES News