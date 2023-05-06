Berwyn businesses highlighted in incubator program

An incubator program is highlighting city of Berwyn, Illinois businesses on Roosevelt Road. This is its second season.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- The "Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project" is launching its second season, creating a supportive place for small businesses to flourish.

The 12 newest Berwyn businesses will open their doors every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All are welcome to meet the new business owners, and browse their diverse array of products. Selected by 13 community volunteers, the 2023 cohort offers everything from hand-poured candles and curated apparel to beautifully designed accessories and baked goods!

Located at 6931 Roosevelt Road, the incubator program will run from May to mid-December.

As a retail incubator for the city of Berwyn, this homegrown project is designed to provide entrepreneurs, artisans, and makers with the support they need to succeed: a location, education, promotion and resources. The 12 women-owned businesses are given the opportunity to test out the local market before committing to brick-and-mortar.

Now in its second year, the vision for the Berwyn Shops has become a reality. In 2022, the 12 business owners broke sales records, sold out events, secured new contracts and expanded their followings. The inaugural season ended with 11 graduating from the program, five signing leases and three finalizing contracts for their new locations!

For more information about the Berwyn Shops and the 2023 cohort, visit www.berwynshops.com/.