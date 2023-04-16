Best Buddies walk to celebrate inclusion at Chicago Solder Field

The Chicago Best Buddies Friendship Walk will celebrate inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities at Solder Field on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of runners, walkers and supporters will head to Soldier Field Saturday to celebrate inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities (also known as IDD).

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading walk in the country, striving to make the world a more welcoming place for everyone.

More than 40,000 walkers across the country will gather in support of Best Buddies programs in schools, workplaces and communities. These programs empower the special abilities of people with IDD by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communication skills, and feel valued by society.

RELATED: Best Buddies Illinois celebrates 'Champion of the Year' at Harold Washington Library in Loop

Registration is free, and can be done in-person the day of the event.

You can register online here.