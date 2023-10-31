The 20 best Christmas gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list

The holiday season is almost upon us, and if you're scrambling to shop for the best gifts for her, gifts for him or gifts for the teen in your life, you're in the right place. Whether you're looking for an affordable gift or a unique gift, we've rounded up the best Christmas gifts of the year right below.

Note: While most of these gifts will arrive in time for Christmas, the delivery time may differ depending on your location. Check to see if these gifts will arrive before Christmas morning before you place your order or, you can always let your giftee know that their gift is ordered and on the way with a thoughtful holiday card.

Here are the 21 best Christmas Gifts to shop right now.

24% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) They'll love these noise-canceling earbuds, which provide clear, immersive sound and have a comfortable fit, thanks to their four included ear tips. $189.99

Amazon Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie This wearable hoodie will keep them feeling warm when the temperatures drop and is available in multiple sizes and colors. $31.99 Shop Now

Amazon Nintendo Switch - OLED Model For the gamer in your life, the Nintendo Switch is arguable the best portable gaming devices ever. This gift is one that will be used long after the holidays. $349 Shop Now

Amazon Squishmallows Squishmallows are some of the coziest and softest plushies you can buy - I own three myself. This 14" Minnie Mouse is a crowd favorite and can be added to their bedroom, toy room or taken along on their travel adventures." ORIGINALPRICE="$24.99" CTACAROUSELCLASS="btn-darkblue Shop Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite An e-reader can help them take their favorite books with them wherever they go. The Paperwhite has an adjustable display and a multi-week battery life. $139.99 Shop Now

The Bouqs Co. The Bouqs Co. Daphne Bouquet This beautiful bouquet packs vibrant lilac and lavender toned flowers in a clear vase. Each flower is fresh, according to the brand. $70 Shop Now

Amazon Meta Quest 3 128GB For VR lovers, the Meta Quest 3 is a great headset option as it can get you a little over two hours of battery life and can be operated with just hand gestures. It's louder and features a better video resolution compared to the Meta Quest 2. $499 Shop Now

Cariuma Cariuma Canvas Sneakers Cariuma makes sustainable sneakers and plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold. These canvas sneakers are extremely comfortable for long hours of wear, in my personal experience, and pair well with both my casual and work fits. Choose between 17 colors with this environmentally-friendly gift. $85 Shop Now

MasterClass MasterClass MasterClass offers online courses from industry professionals in acting, writing, cooking and more. Gift them an individual membership or buy a duo membership so you can both learn a new skill together. $120 to $240 Shop Now

30% off Our Place Always Pan 2.0 This pan does the job of 10 different pieces of cookware, including sauteeing, frying, searing, boiling and baking. The new version is oven-safe and available In four limited edition colors. $105

Olive and June Olive and June The Complete System This nail care set packs everything they could need for an at-home mani-pedi, including a nail buffer, cuticle serum, nail clipper, foot file, nail polish of their choice and more. $110 Shop Now

Amazon Stanley Quencher This insulated tumbler will keep their drinks at the desired temperature and comes in a myriad of different colors. It comes with a reusable straw and is also dishwasher-safe. $45 Shop Now

Away Away Travel Bag The Away Travel Bag is lightweight, stylish and full of space, in addition to having a separate laptop compartment and a padded bottom. It fits perfectly in an overhead cabin and can also rest on a carry-on suitcase fairly snugly. If your loved ones travel a lot, this is the one thing they absolutely need. $245 Shop Now

-18% off Amazon Theragun Mini This mini massager can help your giftee ease any muscle pains on the go. It's easy to grip, has three speeds and weighs just one pound. $175

Amazon Marshall Emberton If they need a new portable Bluetooth speaker, get them the Emberton. It's got a retro design, produces big bass and can get really loud for all those house parties. $99.97 Shop Now

Amazon Personalized Charcuterie Board Know someone who loves to cook? This personalized charcuterie board is perfect for both beginners and professionals. $54.99 Shop Now

Amazon Hugimals These weighted plushies are some of my favorites for when I'm sleeping alone as they feel like a hug - great for children and adults alike. $64 Shop Now

Amazon ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser They can add their favorite scent to their space with this essential oil diffuser. It comes with a nifty remote and can even light up in seven different LED colors. $25.99 Shop Now

Amazon Bearaby Napper This hand-knit weighted blanket is designed to feel like a hug when you wrap it around yourself. It's breathable, machine washable and made from soft organic cotton. $249 Shop Now

Amazon Homesick Candles A candle is one of the best gifts to give, and Homesick candles feature a long burn time and come in various scents like this snow-themed one. $28.50 Shop Now

