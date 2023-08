GMA bring its United States of Tacos to Chicago, with Taqueria Chi and Taylor's Tacos competing for bragging rights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The search is on for the best tacos in America!

Good Morning America is kicking off its United States of Tacos tour Monday morning.

ABC7's Tracy Butler, chef Fabio Viviana and former Chicago Bear Israel Idonije will judge.

Taqueria Chi will be competing with Taylor's Tacos on GMA. The winner will get to compete on GMA on Friday, where the top winner will get a prize of $20,000.

GMA will also be visiting Dallas, Miami and Atlanta this week.