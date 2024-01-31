Best V-Day sales including deals on jewelry, tech and candy

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you're still looking for a last-minute gift for your beau, we've rounded up the best V-Day sales right below. From chocolate truffles to a pair of noise-canceling headphones, here are the best Valentine's Day deals you can take advantage of right now.

Best Valentine's Day flower deals

Image credit: Teleflora

1800 Flowers: Save up to 30% on V-Day gifts.

Teleflora: Get gifts from under $40.

The Bouqs Co.: Up to 20% off roses with code ROSE.

Urban Stems: $15 off with code FUMBLE.

Best Valentine's Day chocolate and candy deals

Image credit: Amazon

Hershey's: 15% off Valentine's Day pack on Amazon.

Uncommon Goods: Hot Chocolate on a Stick for $35

Williams Sonoma: 29% off Williams Sonoma smores.

Wolferman's: Buy the Signature Bakery Tower for $44.99.

Best Valentine's Day jewelry deals

Image credit: Pandora

Brilliant Earth: Get free stud earrings and a diamond necklace with any purchase above $1,000.

Pandora: 30% off select gift sets.

Soru Jewelry: Up to 60% off select designs.

Swarovski: Up to 47% off Swarovski jewelry on Amazon.

Best Valentine's Day tech deals

Image credit: Amazon

Sony: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for 18% off on Amazon.

Apple: Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for under $100 on Amazon.

Nebula: Capsule 3 Mini Projector for 20% off on Amazon.

Fossil: Relic by Fossil Dress Watch for 59% off.

