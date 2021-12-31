betty white

Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her, tweets grief after her death

'The world looks different now,' Reynolds says
By Marianne Garvey
EMBED <>More Videos

Betty White dies at 99

LOS ANGELES -- Betty White said Ryan Reynolds just couldn't quit her.

The two starred in the 2009 movie "The Proposal," and ever since Reynolds had been publicly calling White his "ex-girlfriend."

The iconic actress responded in an interview with People Magazine, saying, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One."

Reynolds responded with a tweet, joking: "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks," CNN reported.

On January 17, the former Golden Girl was set to turn 100. Fans were planning to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration."

The movie followed White behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home and will include her actual birthday party.

Reynolds appears in the movie, along with Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett and Craig Ferguson.

White died on New Year's Eve and Reynolds tweeted his grief soon after the news broke.

"The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation," the tweet read. "She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaoak parkillinoiscelebritynew year's eveentertainmenttelevisionactorbirthdaycelebrity deathssocial mediatwitterbetty white
BETTY WHITE
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
Local animal shelters like PAWS see donations in honor of Betty White
Oak Park, Betty White's hometown, celebrates her 100th birthday
Oak Park hosts 'Be Like Betty' birthday celebration for Betty White
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
Show More
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
4th child dies after West Humboldt Park fire
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
More TOP STORIES News