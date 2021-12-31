Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99

LOS ANGELES -- Betty White, the "Golden Girl" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" actress whose career spanned seven decades, has died, the Associated Press confirmed Friday. She was 99.Her work, always marked by top-drawer comedic timing, has earned her five Emmy Awards, including a 2010 trophy for a guest-host appearance on "Saturday Night Live."A native of Oak Park, Illinois, White was married to game show host and producer Allen Ludden from 1963 until his death in 1981.She spent her 99th birthday feeding a pair of ducks that regularly visited her Los Angeles-area home, eating a hotdog and staying up "as late as I want without asking permission," she told The Associated Press in January 2021.White was just weeks away from becoming a centenarian and invited fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young-A Birthday Celebration."