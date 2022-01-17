PAWS Chicago seeing donations from Betty White challenge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, and a lot of people are honoring the Oak Park native by making a donation to a local animal shelter or rescue organization.PAWS Chicago has seen some of those donations.Susanna Homan, the CEO of Paws Chicago, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about pet adoption Monday morning.White spoke about her love of animals on GMA in 2011: "My mother and dad were the same way. And my mother used to tell a story that if, when she brought me home from the hospital, if our cat, Toby, hadn't liked me, I would have been sent right back to the hospital."