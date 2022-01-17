pet adoption

PAWS Chicago seeing donations from Betty White challenge

Many saying 'happy birthday, Betty White' with donations to local animal shelters
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Local animal shelters like PAWS see donations in honor of Betty White

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, and a lot of people are honoring the Oak Park native by making a donation to a local animal shelter or rescue organization.

PAWS Chicago has seen some of those donations.

SEE MORE: Betty White Challenge: Fans donate to animal charities to honor late actress on 100th birthday

Susanna Homan, the CEO of Paws Chicago, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about pet adoption Monday morning.

White spoke about her love of animals on GMA in 2011: "My mother and dad were the same way. And my mother used to tell a story that if, when she brought me home from the hospital, if our cat, Toby, hadn't liked me, I would have been sent right back to the hospital."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolincoln parkcatsadoptiondogdonationsbetty whitepet adoption
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
Box of kittens abandoned at PAWS Chicago medical center
OK police officers adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend
Chicago Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees through 2021
Pet safety tips for Halloween
TOP STORIES
Chicago sports broadcaster Les Grobstein dies at 69
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of 8 'John Does' secret
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
Walgreens, CVS temporarily close some stores as COVID surges
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Cop who bungled homicide case involving Daley's nephew promoted
Chicago weekend violence leaves 29 shot, 4 fatally: CPD
Show More
COVID Chicago: Residents appreciate ease of at-home tests
President of University of Michigan fired over alleged relationship
UK detains 2 teens in connection to Texas synagogue hostage incident
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
Chicago Weather: Cloudy and windy Monday
More TOP STORIES News